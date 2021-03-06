ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY/TIMINGS APPROX

Anti-government protests continue in Bangkok
EDITORS NOTE: LIVE WILL BE FROM EITHER THE ARMY BASE OR THE CRIMINAL COURT, DEPENDING ON TURNOUT AND SECURITY SITUATION
CRIMINAL COURT, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Students, joined by "red shirt" protesters rally outside an army base to call for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, while another group of students protest in front of the criminal court to demand release of arrested protest leaders.
