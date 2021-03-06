ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/UR

Pope Francis holds inter-religious prayer in Ur
Start: 06 Mar 2021 07:14 GMT
End: 06 Mar 2021 09:15 GMT
UR - Pope Francis meets representatives of Iraq's Sunni, Shi'ite, Christian, Yazidi, Mandaean-Sabaean faiths and other minorities present in Iraq, for an inter-religious prayer on Ur's archaeological site, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, the father of Judaism, Christianism and Islam. The focus will be on harmony between religious groups in a service the Vatican has named “Prayer for the sons and daughters of Abraham”.
SCHEDULE
0810GMT - Interreligious meeting and Pope speech
