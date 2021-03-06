ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/SISTANI

Pope Francis visits Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric in Najaf
Start: 06 Mar 2021 05:04 GMT
End: 06 Mar 2021 06:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: The Pope's meeting with Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani behind closed doors and al-Sistani is not expected to be seen on camera - the live will show a closed door when they meet.
==
NAJAF - Pope Francis meets with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf.
SCHEDULE:
0530GMT - Pope Francis arrives in Najaf
0600GMT - Pope meets Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani
