ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/PROTESTS-MYITKYINA

Tear gas fired as anti-coup demonstrators protest in Myitkyina

Start: 06 Mar 2021 03:45 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2021 03:49 GMT

MYITKYINA, MYANMAR - Anti-coup demonstrators protest in Myitkyina

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY “MYITKYINA NEWS JOURNAL”

DIGITAL: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY “MYITKYINA NEWS JOURNAL”

Source: MYITKYINA NEWS JOURNAL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATUR

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com