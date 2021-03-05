ADVISORY SPAIN-PROTESTS/CATALONIA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters take to the streets in Barcelona

Start: 06 Mar 2021 16:50 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2021 17:50 GMT

BARCELONA - After weeks of protests over freedom of speech following the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel in mid-February, demonstrators take to the street to express discontent over a variety of issues.

