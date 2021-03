Pope Francis departs Rome for his apostolic visit to Iraq

Start: 05 Mar 2021 05:56 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2021 06:48 GMT

ROME - Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino airport to begin his visit to Iraq

SCHEDULE

0630GMT - Pope departs from Rome

