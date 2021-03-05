ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/ARRIVAL-FAMILY

Baghdad Christians travel to the airport to welcome Pope Francis
Start: 05 Mar 2021 07:48 GMT
End: 05 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
BAGHDAD, IRAQ – Christian families gathering at Saint George Chaldean Church in Baghdad, waiting to board buses that will take them to Baghdad international airport where they will welcome Pope Francis as he lands in Iraq for a historical four-day trip.
SCHEDULE:
0715GMT - Families gather in Baghdad near their local church, waiting to board special buses that will take them to Baghdad's international airport to welcome Pope Francis.
