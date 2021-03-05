ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/ARRIVAL-FAMILY

Baghdad Christians travel to the airport to welcome Pope Francis

Start: 05 Mar 2021 07:48 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD, IRAQ – Christian families gathering at Saint George Chaldean Church in Baghdad, waiting to board buses that will take them to Baghdad international airport where they will welcome Pope Francis as he lands in Iraq for a historical four-day trip.

SCHEDULE:

0715GMT - Families gather in Baghdad near their local church, waiting to board special buses that will take them to Baghdad's international airport to welcome Pope Francis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com