ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/

Pope Francis starts his historical tour to Iraq

Start: 05 Mar 2021 10:21 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2021 15:00 GMT

- from 1021GMT - REUTERS – Iraqis gather near Baghdad’s international airport to welcome Pope Francis upon his arrival in Iraq.

- from 1054GMT the signal is IRAQIYA TV of the Pope arriving

--from 1350GMT the signal is REUTERS of of the Pope's motorcase arriving outside the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation”

--from 1353GMT the signal is IRAQIYA TV of the Pope at the cathedral

--

BAGHDAD - Official welcome of Pope Francis by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as well as representatives and members of Iraq's Christian community at Baghdad International Airport marks beginning of historical Iraq tour. Pope Francis then receives an official welcome ceremony at Baghdad's Presidential Palace where he also holds a speech and meets with Iraqi authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps in the hall of the Presidential Palace, followed by a reception in the private office of Iraqi President Barham Salih before he visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation” in Baghdad where at least 55 people were killed in 2010 after having been taken hostage by al-Qaeda.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Official welcome at Baghdad airport

1200GMT - Official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad

1215GMT - Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the private office of the Presidential Palace in Baghdad

1245GMT - Meeting with authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the hall of the Presidential Palace in Baghdad.

1300GMT APPROX - Speech by Pope Francis

1330GMT - Pope Francis visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation” in Baghdad where at least 55 people were killed in 2010 after having been taken hostage by al-Qaeda. Pope Francis will hold a speech in the church and meet with bishops, priests, consecrated persons, seminarians and catechists.

