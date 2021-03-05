ADVISORY --FLASH -- 4217-BRITAIN-ROYALS/PROMO

Meghan addresses "perpetuating falsehoods" in new promo for TV interview

Start: 05 Mar 2021 00:00 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2021 00:01 GMT

STORY: Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday.

An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday (March 3), hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

Harry and Meghan issued a statement denying that she had bullied anyone.

VIDEO SHOWS: PROMO FOR UPCOMING INTERVIEW BY OPRAH WINFREY OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY HARPO PRODUCTIONS; NO USE OF CLIP AFTER MONDAY MARCH 8, 2021 0100GMT; NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES

///

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY HARPO PRODUCTIONS; NO USE OF CLIP AFTER MONDAY MARCH 8, 2021 0100GMT; NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES

Source: HARPO PRODUCTIONS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com