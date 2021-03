U.S. Capitol security tight for possible protests

Start: 04 Mar 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2021 14:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Heightened security at the U.S. Capitol for possible Washington protests by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com