ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Turkish court exterior after hearing over Khashoggi killing

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS STATEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED.

ISTANBUL - Live from outside a Turkish court as the trial against 26 Saudi nationals over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul resumes. Please monitor for possible comments after the hearing by Khashoggi's fiancée Hatice Cengiz or UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard.

