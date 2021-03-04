ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Turkish court exterior after hearing over Khashoggi killing
Start: 04 Mar 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS STATEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED.
ISTANBUL - Live from outside a Turkish court as the trial against 26 Saudi nationals over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul resumes. Please monitor for possible comments after the hearing by Khashoggi's fiancée Hatice Cengiz or UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard.
SCHEDULE:
0650GMT - Hearing due to start
1100GMT APPROX - Hearing ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com