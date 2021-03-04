ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/ARRIVAL-FAMILY

Baghdad Christians prepare to welcome Pope
Start: 05 Mar 2021 07:00 GMT
End: 05 Mar 2021 09:00 GMT
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Baghdad Christian families take buses along empty streeets with tight security on their way to welcome Pope Francis to Iraq at Baghdad's international airport.
SCHEDULE:
0715GMT - Families gather in Baghdad's Karrada district near their local church, waiting to board special buses that will take them to Baghdad's international airport to welcome Pope Francis.
