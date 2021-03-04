ADVISORY FRANCE-FARMERS/PROTEST

French farmers stage protest in Paris
Start: 04 Mar 2021 09:30 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French farmers stage protest in Paris to denounce the agricultural malaise in the country, low incomes and against mass distribution crushing agricultural prices. One farmer commits suicide every day of the year on average, well above any other social category.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Gathering Place des Invalides - Speeches
1100GMT - Farmers knell place des Invalides
