ADVISORY FRANCE-FARMERS/PROTEST

French farmers stage protest in Paris

Start: 04 Mar 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French farmers stage protest in Paris to denounce the agricultural malaise in the country, low incomes and against mass distribution crushing agricultural prices. One farmer commits suicide every day of the year on average, well above any other social category.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Gathering Place des Invalides - Speeches

1100GMT - Farmers knell place des Invalides

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com