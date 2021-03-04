ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/OPENING

Chariman of CPPCC Wang Yang speech at the opening session
Start: 04 Mar 2021 07:02 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2021 07:43 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the high-profile but largely ceremonial advisory body, delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - CPPCC opening
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE
DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com