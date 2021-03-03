Stalemate at the Stade de la Mosson, as Montpellier draw 1-1 with Lorient

On Wednesday, Montpellier and Lorient were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Reims in their previous match. Lorient were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against St Etienne in their last match. As it stands, Montpellier and Lorient currently occupy 7th and 17th spots in the table, with 40 points and 27 points respectively after 28 matches.

Lorient started the game well, beginning with a goal from Adrian Grbic in the 9th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Stephy Mavididi, 28 minutes in brought Montpellier level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Montpellier, Pedro Mendes, Arnaud Souquet, Joris Chotard and Petar Skuletic came on for Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic and Fabien Lemoine, while Lorient brought on Yoane Wissa, Terem Moffi and Franklin Wadja to replace Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic and Fabien Lemoine.

There were bookings for Jordan Ferri and Pedro Mendes from Montpellier and Fabien Lemoine, Trevoh Chalobah and Andrew Gravillon for Lorient.

Montpellier will next travel to Nimes, while Lorient will face Nice at home.