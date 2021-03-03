Reims ease past Nantes with a 2-1 victory away

Reims enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Wednesday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Nantes wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Nimes in their previous game while Reims secured a point against Montpellier in their previous match. As it stands, Nantes and Reims currently occupy 19th and 12th spots in the table, with 24 points and 34 points respectively after 28 matches.

Nantes started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Moses Simon, 14 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Ghislain Konan, 39 minutes in brought Reims level, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Reims continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Yunis Abdelhamid opening the scoring just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Nantes Abdoul Kader Bamba, Renaud Emond and Abdoulaye Sylla came on for Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Sebastien Corchia, while Reims replaced Arber Zeneli, Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro and Xavier Chavalerin for Marshall Munetsi, El Bilal Toure, Moussa Doumbia and Kaj Sierhuis.

The referee booked five players from Reims, Wout Faes, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin and Yunis Abdelhamid.

Nantes will next play PSG away, with Reims facing Lyon at home.