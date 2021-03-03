PSG return home with all 3 points, after beating Bordeaux 1-0

PSG snatched all three points from Bordeaux in a 1-0 victory on Wednesday, at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Metz while PSG were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-0 win against Dijon in their last match. As the table looks today, Bordeaux are in 15th place, with 33 points from 28 matches, while PSG sit in 2nd, with 60 points from 28.

PSG found the net, thanks to Pablo Sarabia opening the scoring, 20 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Bordeaux Nicolas De Preville, Hatem Ben Arfa, Amadou Traore, Tom Lacoux and Jimmy Briand came on for Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Jean Seri, Mehdi Zerkane and Youssouf Sabaly, while PSG brought on Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo to replace Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba and Pablo Sarabia.

There were bookings for Jean Seri, Yacine Adli and Remi Oudin from Bordeaux and Pablo Sarabia, Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa for PSG.

Bordeaux will next travel to Dijon, while PSG will face Nantes at home.