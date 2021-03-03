Lille prevail in a narrow 2-0 home victory against Marseille

Lille beat Marseille with a thumping 2-0 victory on Wednesday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Lille arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Strasburg in their previous game. Marseille, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lyon. After today's result, Lille are currently 1st with 62 points from 28 matches, while Marseille sit in 8th, with 39 points from 28.

After an uneventful first half, Lille continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Jonathan David, 90 minutes in. Later, Lille scored again and increased their lead thanks to another goal from Jonathan David, scoring his second goal in the 90th minute just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

As for substitutions, for Lille, Jonathan Bamba, Xeka and Luiz Araujo came on for Yusuf Yazici, Renato Sanches and Tim Weah, and Marseille brought on Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Valere Germain and Dario Benedetto for Olivier Ntcham, Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet.

The referee booked one player from Marseille, Pape Alassane Gueye.

Lille will play their next fixture away against Monaco, while Marseille will face Brest at home.