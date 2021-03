ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER

Tokyo 2020 newser on plans for the postponed Olympic Games

Start: 02 Mar 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2021 09:51 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds news conference after an executive board meeting to discuss the postponed Olympic Games scheduled to begin on July 23. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto is expected to speak.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Executive board meeting to start (Photo opportunity only)

0900GMT - News conference to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com