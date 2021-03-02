ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING

Tokyo 2020 meeting to discuss plans for the postponed Games
Start: 02 Mar 2021 06:46 GMT
End: 02 Mar 2021 07:06 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds an executive board meeting to discuss plans for the postponed Games scheduled to begin on July 23. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto will make opening remarks.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Executive board meeting to start (Photo opportunity only)
0900GMT - News conference to start
