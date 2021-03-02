ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COVAX --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS AND INFORMATION

WHO and partners hold briefing on progress of COVAX

Start: 02 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO and vaccine partners GAVI and CEPI will provide an update on the vaccine-sharing roll-out for COVID-19 after the first inoculations began in Africa this week. They are expected to fix allocations of the AstraZeneca shot for the 142 participating countries through to the end of May.

:: SPEAKERS:

Nana Akufo Addo, President of Ghana

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general

Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany

John Nkengasong, Director, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, Unicef

Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer, CEPI

Seth Berkley, Chief Executive Officer, Gavi.

