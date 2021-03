Sydney women rally for International Women's Day

Start: 08 Mar 2021 06:15 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2021 08:00 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Thousands attend a Sydney women's rally for International Women's Day with the theme "Recognising women working".

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com