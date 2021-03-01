ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-MEXICO/

Biden and Mexican President Obrador hold virtual meeting

Start: 01 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Presidents meet online, López Obrador expected to ask for vaccine loan, Along with issues including trade, immigration and the pandemic, with friction over the security relationship and energy policy likely to feature as well.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com