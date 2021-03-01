ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/ -- SCHEDULE TBA

Pope Francis visits Iraq on historical tour

Start: 07 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD / ERBIL / MOSUL /QARAQOSH - Pope Francis visits Iraq from March 5-8, a trip that has eluded his predecessors.

SCHEDULE:

TBA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

EXPECTED EVENTS:

TIME TBC - MOSUL - Pope Francis holds prayer of suffrage for the victims of the war at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church square, in Mosul's old city. The symbolic prayer takes place with a delegation of several dozen on the square surrounded by four historic churches first looted and devastated by Islamic State and then destroyed by the intense airstrike campaign to liberate Mosul from IS.

--

TIME TBC - QARAQOSH - Pope Francis arrives in Qaraqosh by helicopter, a Christian town on the outskirts of Mosul. He visits the community at the Church of 'Immaculate Conception', Iraq's largest, enovated by the church after it was used as a shooting training ground by IS and later on ravaged by fire. Pope Francis holds a speech and says the Angelus, followed by testimonies of a local priests and a woman who lost two children during the attack on their town by IS.

--

TIME TBC - ERBIL - Pope Francis holds an historic mass at the "Franso Hariri" Stadium in Erbil, attended to by 10,000 people, spread out throughout the stadium to allow for social distancing amid coronavirus crisis. The mass, held in Italian, comprises hymns held in Arabic and Syriac, the languages of the local Christian population, played by an orchestra of about 80 musicians.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com