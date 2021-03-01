ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/ -- SCHEDULE TBA

Pope Francis visits Iraq on historical tour

Start: 06 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD - Pope Francis visits Iraq from March 5-8, a trip that has eluded his predecessors.

SCHEDULE:

TBA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

EXPECTED EVENTS:

TIME TBC - Pope Francis meets representatives of Iraq's Sunni, Shi'ite, Christian, Yazidi, Mandaean-Sabaean faiths and other minorities present in Iraq, for an inter-religious prayer on Ur's archeological site, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, the father of Judaism, Christianism and Islam. The focus will be on harmony between religious groups in a service the Vatican has named "Prayer for the sons and daughters of Abraham".

TIME TBC - Pope Francis holds mass in Baghdad's Chaldean Cathedral of 'Saint Joseph', followed by a homily, a commentary following the reading of scripture.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com