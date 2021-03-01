ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/PROTESTS YANGON

Myanmar protests push on despite violent crackdown
Start: 01 Mar 2021 04:54 GMT
End: 01 Mar 2021 05:01 GMT
YANGON - Protesters marched in Myanmar on Monday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people a day earlier, as calls grew for a more united international response after the worst violence since a coup one month ago.
