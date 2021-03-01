ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY-VERDICT

Verdict due in trial of former French president Sarkozy

Start: 01 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2021 13:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

PARIS - Exterior of the court in Paris where the verdict in the trial of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog on charges of bribery and influence-peddling is expected.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Live from outside court for arrivals

1230GMT - Court session starts

1300GMT APPROX - Court session ends - expect to see Nicolas Sarkozy exiting and possible lawyers' reactions

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com