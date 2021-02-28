Victory beyond reach for Nimes, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Nantes

Nimes were held to 1-1 draw by Nantes down on Sunday at Stade Des Costieres. Nimes were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Bordeaux at home and Dijon away, by 2-0 and 2-0 respectively. Nantes secured a point against Marseille in their previous match. As the table looks today, Nimes are in 18th place on the table and has 25 points while Nantes sit in 19th with 24 points after 27 matches.

Nantes started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Ludovic Blas in the 27th minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Nimes took the lead in the second half, with Moussa Kone opening the scoring, 76 minutes in. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Nimes, Haris Duljevic, Moussa Kone and Patrick Burner came on for Moses Simon, Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Dennis Appiah and Pedro Chirivella, while Nantes brought on Abdoul Kader Bamba, Imran Louza, Renaud Emond, Abdoulaye Sylla and Abdoulaye Toure to replace Moses Simon, Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Dennis Appiah and Pedro Chirivella.

The referee booked Florian Miguel from Nimes and Florian Miguel (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Nantes' Dennis Appiah also received yellows.

Nimes will next travel to Nice, while Nantes will face Reims at home.