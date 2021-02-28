Victory beyond reach for Angers, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Lens

Angers were held to 2-2 draw by Lens down on Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Strasburg in their previous match. Lens, on the other hand, were coming from a 2-1 win against Dijon. After today's result, Angers are in 10th place, with 36 points from 27 matches, while Lens sit in 6th, with 41 points from 27.

Angers started the first half well, following early goal from Lois Diony in the 5th minute. Later, Angers scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Thomas Mangani to make it 2-0. Lens pull-back thanks to a goal from Jonathan Clauss in minute 22 to establish the 2-1 to see out the first half 2-1.

Lens took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Arnaud Kalimuendo just before the final whistle, levelled the score at 2-2 draw.

For Angers, Mathias Pereira Lage, Stephane Bahoken, Ibrahim Amadou and Farid El Melali came on for Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Jonathan Clauss, Massadio Haidara and Jonathan Gradit, while Lens brought on Corentin Jean, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Ismael Boura, Clement Michelin and Tony Mauricio to replace Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Jonathan Clauss, Massadio Haidara and Jonathan Gradit.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Next up, Angers are away to Metz, whilst Lens will travel to face St Etienne.