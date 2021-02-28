Reims and Montpellier share points, in a goal-less draw

On Sunday, Reims and Montpellier were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with St Etienne in their previous game. Montpellier were coming from consecutive wins against Rennes and Lyon. After today's result, Reims are currently 13th with 31 points from 27 matches, while Montpellier sit in 7th, with 39 points from 27.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Reims, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha and El Bilal Toure came on for Moussa Doumbia, Nathanael Mbuku and Moreto Cassama, while Montpellier brought on Sepe Elye Wahi, Joris Chotard and Arnaud Souquet to replace Petar Skuletic, Florent Mollet and Stephy Mavididi.

There were bookings for Boulaye Dia from Reims and Vitorino Hilton for Montpellier.

Reims will next play Nantes away, with Montpellier facing Lorient at home.