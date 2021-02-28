Lorient work hard to secure a 1 goal win against St Etienne

Lorient beat St Etienne with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 4-1 to Lille. St Etienne, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Lorient are in 17th place, with 26 points from 27 matches, while St Etienne sit in 15th, with 30 points from 27.

St Etienne started the game well, thanks to Harold Moukoudi opening the scoring, 14 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Lorient continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Armand Lauriente opening the scoring, 66 minutes in. Later, Lorient scored again and turned the match thanks to another goal from Armand Lauriente, scoring his second goal in the 86th minute just before the final whistle to hand victory to the hosts.

For Lorient, Fabien Lemoine, Armand Lauriente, Yoane Wissa and Adrian Grbic came on for Zaydou Youssouf, Anthony Modeste, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara and Aimen Moueffek, and St Etienne brought on Aimen Moueffek, Charles Abi, Adil Aouchiche, Lucas Gourna-Douath and Maxence Rivera for Zaydou Youssouf, Anthony Modeste, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara and Aimen Moueffek.

There were bookings for Trevoh Chalobah from Lorient and Mathieu Debuchy, Aimen Moueffek and Lucas Gourna-Douath for St Etienne.

Lorient will play away against Montpellier, while St Etienne will face Lens at home.