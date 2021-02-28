Lille draw with Strasburg: 1-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy

On Sunday, Lille and Strasburg were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Strasburg are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Lille are in 1st place on the table and has 59 points while Strasburg sit in 15th with 30 points after 27 matches.

Strasburg started strong and were rewarded, beginning with Ludovic Ajorque opening the scoring, 36 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Lille took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Jose Fonte just before the final whistle, and the game ended 1-1.

For Lille, Xeka, Yusuf Yazici, Tim Weah, Tiago Djalo and Isaac Lihadji came on for Ludovic Ajorque, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Dimitri Lienard, while Strasburg brought on Habib Diallo, Mehdi Chahiri and Lionel Carole to replace Ludovic Ajorque, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Dimitri Lienard.

The referee booked Frederic Guilbert and Jean-Eudes Aholou for Strasburg.

Lille next face Marseille and Strasburg are at home to Monaco.