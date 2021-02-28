Frustrated Marseille share points with Lyon after 1-1 draw

Marseille were held to 1-1 draw by Lyon down on Sunday at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Nantes in their previous game. Lyon were coming off the back of a 3-2 win against Brest. After today's result, Marseille and Lyon sit 7th, (39 points) and 3rd, (56 points), in the table respectively, after 27 matches.

Lyon started strong and were rewarded, following Karl Toko Ekambi opening the scoring, 21 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Arek Milik just before half-time brought Marseille level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Marseille, Mickael Cuisance came on for Saif-Eddine Khaoui, while Lyon brought on Rayan Cherki, Bruno Guimaraes, Mattia De Sciglio, Islam Slimani and Sinaly Diomande to replace Karl Toko Ekambi, Houssem Aouar, Maxwel Cornet, Tino Kadewere and Leo Dubois.

The referee booked Boubacar Kamara, Dimitri Payet, Alvaro Gonzalez and Pape Alassane Gueye from Marseille. Lyon had the worst of it though, with Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes and Memphis Depay seeing yellow, and Lucas Paqueta (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Marseille will next travel to Lille, while Lyon will face Rennes at home.