Brest unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Monaco (2-0)

Brest on away loss to Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. Monaco were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Brest lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Lyon. As the table looks today, Monaco and Brest currently occupy 4th and 13th spots in the league, with 55 points and 31 points respectively after 27 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Monaco continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Stevan Jovetic opening the scoring in the 76th minute. Later, Monaco scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Kevin Volland in the 90th minute just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

For Monaco, Krepin Diatta, Aleksandr Golovin, Stevan Jovetic, Cesc Fabregas and Djibril Sidibe came on for Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Haris Belkebla, while Brest brought on Irvin Cardona, Gaetan Charbonnier, Julien Faussurier and Romain Philippoteaux to replace Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Haris Belkebla.

The referee booked Guillermo Maripan and Krepin Diatta for Monaco.

Monaco will play their next fixture away against Strasburg, while Brest will face Dijon at home.