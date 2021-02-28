ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CPAC - NEW SOURCE

Trump to deliver speech to CPAC
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, addressing the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.
++SCHEDULE:
2020GMT -CPAC Straw Poll Results Panel: Jim McLaughlin, Pollster for President Trump, Tim Constantine, The Washington Times, Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
2040GMT - Remarks by President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States ++ EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS TIMING IS DELAYED. TIMING TBC++
