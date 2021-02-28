ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CPAC - NEW SOURCE

Trump to deliver speech to CPAC

Start: 28 Feb 2021 21:17 GMT

End: 28 Feb 2021 21:17 GMT

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, addressing the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

++SCHEDULE:

2020GMT -CPAC Straw Poll Results Panel: Jim McLaughlin, Pollster for President Trump, Tim Constantine, The Washington Times, Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

2040GMT - Remarks by President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States ++ EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS TIMING IS DELAYED. TIMING TBC++

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com