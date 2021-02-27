Metz travel to Bordeaux and secure victory

Metz's 2-1 win over Bordeaux on Saturday, was hard fought at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Nimes. Metz were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Nice. As it stands, Bordeaux and Metz currently occupy 11th and 5th spots in the league, with 33 points and 41 points respectively after 27 matches.

Bordeaux started the game well, beginning with a goal from Samuel Kalu, 14 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Metz continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Thomas Delaine, 72 minutes in. Later, Metz took the lead with a goal form a goal from Vagner in the 90th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Bordeaux, Hatem Ben Arfa, Issouf Sissokho and Sekou Mara came on for Samuel Kalu, Mehdi Zerkane and Remi Oudin, while Metz brought on Vagner, Vincent Pajot and Thierry Ambrose to replace Aaron Leya Iseka, Victorien Angban and Lamine Gueye.

There were bookings for Laurent Koscielny from Bordeaux and Fabien Centtonze and Farid Boulaya for Metz.

Metz and Bordeaux will next play at home to Angers and PSG respectively.