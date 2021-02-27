ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES-CPAC-MCCARTHY

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at CPAC 2021

Start: 27 Feb 2021 19:41 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 20:31 GMT

ORLANDO, FL - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joins 'Winning Back America' discussion at CPAC 2021 gathering of conservative activists and elected officials.

++SCHEDULE:

1945GMT - Amendment II: The Right to Bear Arms

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

Fmr. State Rep. Vernon Jones (GA-91)

Moderated by Dana Loesch, Talk Radio Host

TIME TBC- Winning Back America

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03), Chairman of the Republican Study Committee

Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Moderated by Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

===

TIME TBC- Remarks by Pete Hegseth, FOX & Friends Weekend

===

TIME TBC- My Pronouns are First Place and Winning: Protecting Women’s Sports

Linnea Saltz, Student Athlete

Moderated by Terry Schilling, American Principles Project

===

2050GMT Remarks by Gov. Kristi Noem, South Dakota

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE / NO RESALE

Source: AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com