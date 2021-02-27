ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES-CPAC-LIGHTHIZER

Lighthizer, Paxton participate in Day 2 of CPAC 2021
Start: 27 Feb 2021 14:09 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2021 15:10 GMT
ORLANDO, FL - Conservative activists and elected officials from across United States attend CPAC 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Participants during the opening of Day 2 include Former U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
++SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Sell Outs: The Devaluing of American Citizenship
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02)
Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-04)
Moderated by Mercedes Schlapp, American Conservative
Union Foundation
===
1430GMT Remarks by Amb. Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence
===
1445GMT Quad Goals: Fighting Communist China from All Four Corners
Sen. Bill Hagerty (TN)
Amb. Robert Lighthizer
Moderated by Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
