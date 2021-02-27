ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES-CPAC-LIGHTHIZER

Lighthizer, Paxton participate in Day 2 of CPAC 2021

Start: 27 Feb 2021 14:09 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 15:10 GMT

ORLANDO, FL - Conservative activists and elected officials from across United States attend CPAC 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Participants during the opening of Day 2 include Former U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

++SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Sell Outs: The Devaluing of American Citizenship

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02)

Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-04)

Moderated by Mercedes Schlapp, American Conservative

Union Foundation

===

1430GMT Remarks by Amb. Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence

===

1445GMT Quad Goals: Fighting Communist China from All Four Corners

Sen. Bill Hagerty (TN)

Amb. Robert Lighthizer

Moderated by Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

