ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- USA-BIDEN/ --TIMINGS APPROX

Biden comments on US relation with Saudi Arabia

Start: 27 Feb 2021 20:40 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 20:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Biden making comments about the US relationship with Saudi Arabia before departing the White House

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com