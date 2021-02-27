ADVISORY SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest over jailing of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel
Start: 27 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
BARCELONA - Supporters of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel take part in a protest against his arrest. Hasel was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com