ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-VACCINE

Hong Kong receives first batch of Fosun-BioNTech vaccine

Start: 27 Feb 2021 02:01 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 03:30 GMT

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong receives its first batch of the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine, as an aircraft carrying the vaccine lands at the Hong Kong International airport as the global financial hub prepares for a mass rollout that started on Feb. 26.

SCHEDULE:

0200 GMT - Plane expected to arrive

from 0145GMT APPROX - Fosun-BioNTech vaccine being unloaded from the plane. (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Containers carrying the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine arrive on the conveyor belt and are transferred to trucks. (REUTERS)

