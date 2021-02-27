ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-VACCINE

Hong Kong receives first batch of Fosun-BioNTech vaccine
Start: 27 Feb 2021 02:01 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2021 03:30 GMT
HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong receives its first batch of the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine, as an aircraft carrying the vaccine lands at the Hong Kong International airport as the global financial hub prepares for a mass rollout that started on Feb. 26.
SCHEDULE:
0200 GMT - Plane expected to arrive
from 0145GMT APPROX - Fosun-BioNTech vaccine being unloaded from the plane. (AGENCY POOL)
TIME TBC - Containers carrying the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine arrive on the conveyor belt and are transferred to trucks. (REUTERS)
