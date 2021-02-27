ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM -- UPDATED SCHEDULE

Captain Tom Moore laid to rest

BEDFORDSHIRE - British veteran and fundraiser Captain Tom Moore's funeral takes place

1200gmt: The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore takes place today. He passed away after a positive test for the coronavirus three weeks ago (2/2). He became a national figure after raising nearly thirty million pounds for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden in Bedfordshire. Cpt Tom was honoured by the Queen and made a Sir, and enjoyed an RAF flaypast for his 100th birthday last year.

1145GMT: Arrive at crematorium. Family drive up to crematorium, hearse stops at entrance.

1150GMT: Hearse is escorted to crematorium by military guard of honour.

Coffin is taken out of hearse and put on the shoulders of military guard.

Honour guard of 12 fire three volleys into the air.

1200GMT: RAF fly past over the crematorium.

Coffin is taken into the crematorium.

Ceremony expected to take around 45 minutes.

1245GMT: Doors open, family leave.

Colonel then reads lines from poem.

Bugler plays the lost post.

Colonel reads Kohima epitaph.

Officer in charge of the Guard of honour gives flag from the coffin to his daughters.

