ADVISORY --FLASH--6119-NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPING-BOYS

Nigerian schoolboys returned to parents 10 days after kidnapping
Start: 27 Feb 2021 22:50 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2021 22:52 GMT
NIGER, NIGERIA -Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the north-central state of Niger
