ADVISORY --FLASH--6069-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan
Start: 27 Feb 2021 08:20 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2021 08:24 GMT
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic passed the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, with the next step Senate consideration.
