ADVISORY --FLASH--6069-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Start: 27 Feb 2021 08:20 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 08:24 GMT

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic passed the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, with the next step Senate consideration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com