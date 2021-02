ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5221-FILM-DEMON SLAYER/

Record-breaking Japanese anime film lands in US cinemas

Start: 27 Feb 2021 03:35 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2021 03:38 GMT

UNITED STATES - Record-breaking Japanese anime film lands in US cinemas

Restrictions:

BROADCASTERS: FOR USE OF TRAILER FOR 'DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN' - MUST COURTESY FUNIMATION/ANIPLEX WITH NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES;

DIGITAL: FOR USE OF TRAILER FOR 'DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN' - MUST COURTESY FUNIMATION/ANIPLEX WITH NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES

Source: REUTERS / FUNIMATION/ANIPLEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com