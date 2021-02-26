Rennes suffer defeat away to Nice

Nice snatched all three points from Rennes in a 2-1 victory on Friday, at the Roazhon Park. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Rennes were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Montpellier. Nice had lost their previous match against Metz. Following today's result, Rennes are in 8th place, with 38 points from 27 matches, while Nice sit in 12th, with 32 points from 27.

Nice dominated the first half, with a goal from Amine Gouiri, 19 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Martin Terrier in the 39th minute brought Rennes level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Nice continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Flavius Daniliuc opening the scoring, 58 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

For Rennes Benjamin Bourigeaud, Dalbert, Romain Del Castillo and Adrien Hunou came on for Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert, Martin Terrier and Clement Grenier, while Nice brought on Pierre Lees-Melou, Kephren Thuram Ulien and Robson Bambu to replace Hicham Boudaoui, Stanley N`Soki and Flavius Daniliuc.

The referee booked Stanley N`Soki and Jean-Clair Todibo for Nice.

Rennes will next play Lyon away, with Nice facing Nimes at home.