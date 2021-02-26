ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CPAC

Trump speaks at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
Start: 28 Feb 2021 20:30 GMT
End: 28 Feb 2021 21:30 GMT
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, addressing the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.
SCHEDULE:
2040GMT - Trump scheduled to speak
