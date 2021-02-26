ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/TEXAS-STORM

U.S. President Biden arrives in Houston, Texas

Start: 26 Feb 2021 19:08 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2021 20:08 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS: U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Houston after as the state works to recover from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.

SCHEDULE:

1855GMT Tours Harris County Emergency Center.

2020GMT Tours Houston Food Bank.

2300GMT President Biden Makes remarks at FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility.

0000GMT Departs Houston.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com