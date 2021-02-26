ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/TEXAS-STORM

U.S. President Biden arrives in Houston, Texas
Start: 26 Feb 2021 19:08 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2021 20:08 GMT
HOUSTON, TEXAS: U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Houston after as the state works to recover from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.
SCHEDULE:
1855GMT Tours Harris County Emergency Center.
2020GMT Tours Houston Food Bank.
2300GMT President Biden Makes remarks at FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility.
0000GMT Departs Houston.
