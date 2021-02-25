DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2021

25 feb (Reuters) - Los Globos de Oro para cine y televisión, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, se entregará el domingo en una ceremonia conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.
La ceremonia se transmitirá desde la ciudad de Nueva York y Los Ángeles en el canal de televisión NBC a las 08:00 p.m. hora del este de Estados Unidos (0100 GMT del lunes). La siguiente es una lista de los candidatos para los principales premios:
CINE:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Mank"
"The Father"
"Promising Young Woman"
MEJOR COMEDIA O MUSICAL
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Palm Springs"
"Music"
"The Prom"
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Kate Hudson - "Music"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
David Fincher - "Mank"
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Jared Leto - "The Little Things"
Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Olivia Colman - "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Helena Zengel - "News of the World"
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
"Another Round" (Denmark)
"La Llorona" (France, Guatemala)
"The Life Ahead" (Italy)
"Minari" (USA)
"Two of Us" - (USA, France)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"
"Tigress & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
TELEVISIÓN:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Great"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Emily in Paris"
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO DE TV
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA DE TV
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
MEJOR PELÍCULA O SERIE LIMITADA DE TV
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
(Reporte de Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)