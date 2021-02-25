ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-BRIEFING --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

NASA presents 360-degree view of Mars landing site

Start: 25 Feb 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2021 22:00 GMT

PASADENA, CA, USA - NASA discusses 360-degree view of Mars landing sight taken by Perseverance's Mastcam-Z instrument.

Speakers will include:

Jim Bell of Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, the instrument’s principal investigator

Elsa Jensen of Malin Space Science Systems, who leads the uplink operations team that sends commands to Mastcam-Z

Kjartan Kinch of the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen, who led the design, construction, and testing of Mastcam-Z’s color calibration targets, which are used to tune the instrument’s settings

